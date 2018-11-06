Okowa condemns attack on Ekweremadu, calls for full investigation

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has condemned in strongest terms, the alleged attempt on the life of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who was attacked alongside members of his family by assailants, at his official residence in Apo, Abuja on Tuesday morning.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Tuesday decried the attack on the lawmaker, describing it as barbaric.

The Governor noted that the attacks on the Senator have assumed an alarming dimension and called on security agencies to carry out full investigation into the Tuesday’s latest attack on the lawmaker’s residence to unmask those behind the alleged assassination plot.

“This is not the first attack on the distinguished Senator yet no culprit have been brought to book in connection with the attacks. However, we must thank God that one of the attackers was apprehended and is therefore expected to aid the police in their investigations to unravel those behind the failed move to harm the key opposition leader”.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency direct the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris to set up a full scale probe into the attacks.

“The Governor urged the Deputy Senate President not to be wary as Nigerians are solidly behind him and will continue to pray for his safety and that of his family,” the statement read.