Okowa approves N12bn for Delta LGs to pay staff, teachers

By Perez Brisibe

UDU—GOV-ERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has approved N12 billion for Local Government Areas in the state to enable them to pay the salaries of primary school teachers.

The governor made the disclosure at Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area of the state during a rally to receive a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Andrew Orugbo, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alongside hundreds of his supporters.

Operation Crocodile Smile 3: Army donates food items to flood victims in Delta

Governor Okowa, who expressed confidence that the PDP would win with a large margin in the 2019 general election, said the doors of the party were open to others.

He said the PDP was now positioned to win in the 25 LGAs in the state.

His words: “I want to assure you that the PDP would win in Udu Local Government Area with a large margin and win all the local government areas of Delta Central Senatorial District in 2019.

2019: NILDS tasks social media influencers on voter apathy

“The sum of N12 billion has already been approved for local government councils to defray what they owe their staff and primary school teachers in the state. Protect your voters’ card, don’t be intimidated. With our voters cards, we will get the victory

“What we hear from the opposition is that they have the security apparatus, but, in democracy, it is the people who have their voters cards that determine the winners in elections.’’

Citing reasons for his defection, Orugbo said he observed that the PDP has institutionalised internal democracy.