Okowa approves N12bn for Delta LG councils to pay staff, teachers

By Perez Brisibe

UDU – GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has approved the sum of N12billion to the local government councils in the state to enable them pay what they owe their staff and primary school teachers.

The governor made the disclosure at Ovwian, Udu council area of the state during a rally to receive a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Andrew Orugbo who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alongside hundreds of his supporters.

Governor Okowa who expressed confidence that the PDP would win with large margin in the 2019 general elections, said that the doors of the PDP was open to the few remaining members of the opposition political parties saying PDP was now positioned to win in the 25 local government areas of the state.

The governor while addressing hundreds of PDP faithful at the rally, said: “I want to assure you that the PDP would win Udu local government area with large margin and win all the local government areas of Delta Central Senatorial district in the 2019 elections.

“The sum of N12 Billion has already been approved for local government councils to defray what they owe their staff and primary school teachers in the state. Protect your voters’ card, don’t be intimidated, with our voters’ cards, we will get victory”

“What we hear from the opposition is that they have the security apparatus, but, in democracy, it is the people who have their voters cards that determine the winners in elections and the PDP will win with great margin in the elections.”

Citing reasons for his defection, Chief Orugbo stated that he observed that the PDP has institutionalized internal democracy and that Governor Okowa was delivering on his electoral promises and assured that the the PDP would win Udu with large margin and win all the local government areas of Delta Central in the 2019 elections.”