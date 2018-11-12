Okowa advocates stronger voice from FG to tackle herdsmen killings

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—GOV-ERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said Nigeria needs a stronger voice from the Federal Government in order to tackle killings by suspected herdsmen.

He lamented that the government is either reluctant or powerless to tackle the menace.

Speaking in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, during the 2018 edition of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Day celebration, Okowa said security agencies need a decisive directive from the Federal Government to be able to reduce the attacks to the barest minimum.

His words: “Until that strong directive comes, the security agencies may not be able to do more than they are currently doing. This is the time to work with God. This is the time to spend more time with God. Every Christian should pray for Nigeria so that the will of God will manifest.

“We must be brave. There are a lot of challenges but, we must call on the power of God because God will stop the herdsmen.”

On his part, Chairman of CAN in the state, Apostle Okorote, lamented that Christians and pastors were being “haunted, kidnapped and killed night and day by kidnappers, Boko Haram insurgents and AK 47-carrying herdsmen under a federal government that is either powerless or reluctant to tackle the problem.”