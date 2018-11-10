Okorocha calls for the arrest of Oshiomole

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Governor Rochas Okorocha’s preferred successor, Uche Nwosu’s campaign Director, Chidi Ibe Saturday called for the arrest of National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Adams Oshiomole.

Ibe was reacting to newsmen in Owerri, on the report that Senator Hope Uzodimma’s name had been published as the authentic governorship candidate of the 2019 APC, guber candidate.

Recall that Uzodimma’s name was lately published in the night on Friday, hours after other names of governorship candidates in Imo state, of the various political parties were published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were displayed.

Nwosu through his Director General of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu campaign Organization, Chidi Ibe, described it as a rumour and demanded for the arrest of those behind the event that led to the display of Uzodimma’s name.

According to Ibe, “I am briefing you as partners of progress to brief you as those in the process of making this country better. I want to tell you that Nwosu is our candidate and our candidate of the election that will come up soon.

“This is against the rumour that is making round that Nwosu will leave the party, what Uzodimma and his supporters are doing.

“They cannot truncate the mandate given to Nwosu. We will do everything possible to stop them from taking away the mandate of the Imo people given to Nwosu.”

He recalled that, “Remember Gulark briefed us that the election will hold the next day and by 4am, Gulark absconded and went to Abuja, and announced the result, which the National chairman disbanded and another committee was set up.

“The NWC, set up another committee and at the end of the Ibrahim Agbabiaka governorship primaries, the NWC, upheld the results which Nwosu was declared as the winner.

“As a member of APC, we want to tell you that our principal has not chicken out and we have not seen any reason why an individual should come and truncate the ambition of a young man. Nwosu has not left APC, and will never leave APC. A non card carrying member cannot come and win the candidate of our party.”

In the thinking of Nwosu, “The National chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, had not told us his interest in Imo state, Oshiomole’s interest cannot jeopardize the interest of the people of Imo state. The voice of the national chairman cannot end the mandate of the people. Infact him and Gulark should be arrested for what is happening in Imo.

“We cannot watch someone who has no structure to come and jeopardize the interest of the people of Imo state. We had a primary election and Imo people came out and voted for Nwosu and we should ask where is the result of that election.

“What Imo people need is someone who has the capacity to continue the developmental projects in Imo state. We cannot watch somebody whose life has been characterized with fraud to come and take over our mandate.

“We want to know why somebody should contest the senatorial election and also contest the the governorship election and we say that we have a constitution. We want the president to address this situation.”