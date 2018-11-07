OIS unveils 25th anniversary logo

By Oghenefego Obaebor

According to the schedule of activities marking its 25th anniversary, Olashore International School has unveiled its 25th anniversary logo during a press briefing with journalists. The school was founded on February 18th 1994 and has since then produced successful alumni. The logo is the school’s original logo that represents royalty and beneath is an inscription that describes OIS as a school that develops leaders.Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, CEO/Principal of the school, Derek Smith, said ”Developing leaders is one of the founder’s vision and has since been put into consideration in order to produce future leaders in character and in learning. In fulfilling the founder’s vision, developing leaders is what motivates all staff and students at Olashore International School and this passion is rewarded when we see the success of students who have progressed to universities within Nigeria and abroad. We have seen our students graduate with First Class degrees from universities across the globe. For instance, in 2017, amongst our First Class graduates were Peace Eze (Class of 2012) at University of Louisiana; Oluwatunmike Olowe (Class of 2013) at Redeemers University in Nigeria, amongst others. For this consistent top level academic performance by Olashore graduates, I was pleased to receive the 2018 Africa Outstanding School CEO Award”.

”One key focus for us as a school is that our students can go anywhere around the world and do well thus representing the school well. What we are doing is not just passing exams but all round success. After 25 years, we are looking for people who have passed through the school and are outstanding in their chosen careers. For instance, amongst lots of our Alumni that are doing well are Mr Obinna Okwodu who bagged the award of the Most Promising Entrepreneur by Forbes; Mr Bode Olanipekun who is Nigeria’s Youngest SAN, amongst others. Our first Head Girl, went to the university in 1999 and graduated with good grades. Today she is the first Female Operations Manager at Nestle Nigeria Plc. We pride ourselves in all round success, beyond the classroom.The Speech and Prize Giving Day ceremony coming up next week will also provide an opportunity to see how well our students are doing and appreciate them. Our goal in the school is to ensure that our students make their international exams. We set international standards.