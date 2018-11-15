Oil firms raise $180m for commencement of Ogoni clean-up

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Federal Government, yesterday, said International Oil Companies, IOCs have made a contribution of $180 million for the Ogoni clean-up exercise which is expected to kick-off in the next two weeks.

The money which is in the escrow account with the Standard Chartered Bank of London was contributed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporations, NNPC, Shell Petroleum Development Companies, SPDC, and other oil ventures.

It would be managed by the Board of Trustees of the Ogoni clean-up exercise.

This came as the Federal Executive Council, FEC, approved the procurement of 400 pieces of barrette assault rifles for prison guards to safeguard Nigerian prisons.

FEC also approved N3.149 billion for the procurement and installation of Instrument Landing System, ILS, for five airports.

Briefing State House correspondents after the weekly FEC, meeting presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman said the Ministerial Tender Board sat on Tuesday to consider the submission of the procurement department of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP. He added that 15 lots were up for grabs.

He also said the governing council of the Ogoni Trust Fund would meet tomorrow to ratify the submission of HYPREP, adding that by next week, letters would be sent out.

He added that contractors would be mobilised to site.

While noting that procurement processes on the clean-up exercise had reached the final stage, the Minister said, “Yesterday (Tuesday) the Ministerial Tender Board sat to consider the submission of the procurement department of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP and 15 lots were up for grabs.

“There are other five lots. We have 21 in this first segment which is beyond the reach of the Ministerial Tender Board and the Governing Council. That one will go to the Federal Executive Council. We have already written to the Bureau for Public Enterprise for no objection and we hope to get the no objection hopefully by next week. The five lots will be presented to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

Also, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika said the Council approved the procurement and installation and commissioning of ILS which is an instrument landing system that guides pilots and planes to the central line of the runway and to the threshold.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said he presented two memoranda and one was a cost revision memorandum for the Ilorin-Omuaran-Kabba road which links Kwara and Kogi State.