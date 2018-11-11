Oil firm donates relief materials to flood victims in Delta community

By Ochuko Akuopha

PLATFORM Petroleum Limited has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to flood victims at Beneku community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State.

Items donated included bags of rice, beans, corn, beverages, yams, red oil, ground nut oil, salt, indomie noodles, soaps, detergents, tissue paper, pads, treated nets, mats, foams, pillows, slippers, among others.

Power: We didn’t make mistake on privatisation— Senate

Presenting the relief items, on behalf of the company, its Base Manager, Engr. Godwin Alumona said the donation was in line with the corporate social responsibility of the company to the host community.

Commending the people of the community for their support and cooperation with the company, he said: “We have come to practically demonstrate to you that we are partners and that the partnership has come to stay.

We are here to identify with you during this trying moment and to also encourage you to remain strong with the belief that this is not the end of life. Beneku community has been peaceful and accommodating, I urge you to remain a peaceful and united community.”

Oboro donates relief materials to Delta flood victims

On her part, General Manager Human Resources and Customer Services of the company, Mrs. Antoinette Eni, said: “Though we are not praying that this ugly incident happens again, it is our resolve that we shall continue from time to time to come around and intervene with the hope of making life much better because you have been a wonderful and very peaceful community.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, Chief Clifford Osadebe, thanked the company for the gesture, saying the items presented by the company would go a long way in alleviating their plight.

He called on the community youths to continue to protect and support the company facilities in area.