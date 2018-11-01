Oil firm, communities sign GMoU

The cries of neglect by oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta region will soon be a thing of the past for communities in and around Oil Mineral Lease, OML 30.

This was the position of stakeholders at the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, signing ceremony between Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, operator of OML 30 on behalf of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company/Shoreline Natural Resources Limited Joint Venture and representatives of communities where the facilities are situated in Delta State.

They observed that the new agreement also represents an important shift in approach, placing emphasis on a more transparent and accountable process, regular communication with the grassroots, sustainability, inclusiveness and conflict prevention.

In addition, the stakeholders said the GMoU model will build the capacity of the Cluster Management Committees (CMCs) to champion the development process and administer community investment funds.