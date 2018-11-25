Ohaneze in Cross River installs Governor Ayade Eze Igbo

By Emma Una

CALABAR- SENATOR Ben Ayade, has assured the Igbo in Cross River State of the donation of a parcel of land for them to develop as Igbo City in the state .

Ayade stated this while speaking after his installation as Eze Ndi Igbo in Cross River State by Ohanze Ndigbo the Igbo socio cultural group, the Cross River State chapter at the weekend during the celebration of annual Igbo Day in the state.

The governor whom the organisation said was awarded the title in recognition of his strides in industrialisation of the state said the Igbo are a formidable force in not just Cross River but throughout the country and commended them for their spirit of industry and enterprise.

PDP chieftain blasts APC led FG over failed promises

“Duding Igbo Day in Obudu where I come from you cannot find salt to buy, you cannot find pepper in the market and cannot even see sweets to buy that tells you that the economy of this country is in the hands of the Igbo and that is a commendable spirit”.

Ayade who made a financial contribution of twenty million naira to the organisation asserted that with a population of over eight hundred thousand in the state, the Igbo can elected a governor and assured them of his support in whatever they do in the state.

“We have several plots of land at the Ayade Industrial park fully supplied with water, roads, electricity and security network and we are willing to give a plot or plots to any individual or group that is ready to set up an industry in the place”

He said the complaints on extortions by tax officials in the state is unfortunate because one of the first bills he signed into law was for the eradication of taxes on the poor and low income earners to help ameliorate their sufferings but that was not being heeded by some tax officials who are bent on circumventing the law.

“Resist anyone who comes to tax you unnecessarily because when someone comes to take away a generator used by a barber for not paying tax is inhuman. The idea behind taxation is for redistribution of wealth by taking from the rich and giving to the poor but here in Nigeria taxation seems to take from the poor and hand to the rich which should not be the case”.

Monarch’s palace, 30 other houses razed in C-River communal clash

Earlier in his address, the President of Ohaneze in the state, Chief Ugorji Nwabueze said the Igbo are not being given a fair treatment like their counterpart from other ethnic groups who have been given selected settlement areas, political appointments and other engagements and called for the extension of dame to Igbo who have become part and parcel of the state.

“The Igbo in the state see Cross River as their home that is why we build our living houses, businesses, and marry sons and daughters of the land because we know this is our home”.

He said the Igbo are ready to collaborate with the governor in his industrial drive and assured that which area the governor considers necessary for the them to partner with him they are ready.

He assured the governor of the continued peaceful existence of the Igbo in the state.