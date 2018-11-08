Ohanaeze, Udeogaranya mourn Ojukwu Jnr, Sunny Odogwu

By Chioma Gabriel

APEX Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday expressed sadness over the death of the son of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Debe Ojukwu and a senior member of the Imeobi Ohanaeze, Chief Sunny Odogwu.

This came as a former presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya lamented the death of Ojukwu’s son, saying his death was a great loss to Ndigbo.

Udeogaranya said: “With a heavy heart, I mourn the passing of Dede Odumegwu-Ojukwu, a great leader of Ndigbo and Nigeria, the first son of Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. He was a true son of his father and travails of Ndigbo were a great concern to him till the end.

“Debe Odumegwu-Ojukwu would neither give up his right nor the rights of his people and he represented the entire Ojukwu family and Nnewi, his hometown very well.

“As an enlightened strong man, Akpunwa as we fondly called him learned so much from his father and was highly gifted by God.

“We used to sit and share views on the issues in the country but his approach with in-depth analysis of historical events mostly learned from his father gave him a strong foundation in fighting for the cause of Ndigbo and Nigeria.

“Ojukwu family, Nnewi town, Anambra and Nigeria indeed have lost a great giant and I pray that The Good Lord grants him peaceful rest at His bosom.”

Ohanaeze in a statement by its spokesman, Chuks Ibegbu, said both Ojukwu and Odogwu were committed patriots and icons.

“Their death have robbed Ndigbo of their immense role in Igbo and national affairs.”