Ohanaeze to monitor 2019 elections

SPOKESMAN of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu has announced that the apex Igbo body will monitor the 2019 elections in Igbo land and beyond. The group will send its monitors across Igbo land and beyond to ensure the election is conducted in internationally established standard.

He warned against any form of rigging by INEC, security agents and politicians and noted that Ohanaeze will meet early in January to take a position on the 2019 elections.

On the killing of Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram recently, Ibegbu noted that Boko Haram was caused by elites in the North and now, every body is paying the price.

He commiserated with the fallen soldiers and lambasted Garba Shehu for his theory that the identity of the fallen soldiers should not be made open. “These are peoples husbands, brothers, sisters and relations and this man is talking bullshit,” Ibegbu noted.

Expresses shock over Metele killing; queries use of $1bn security fund

Expressing shock over the massacre of Nigerian soldiers at Metele in Borno State, Ibegbu wondered why and how this kind of tragedy would happen when the federal government recently budgeted $1 billion dollars for the war against Boko Haram.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to explain what happened to the security budget and why the soldiers complained of lack of weapons and welfare.

Ibegbu noted that the Boko Haram war is now a money-making venture for some governmant officials and top army officers. He warned that if Boko Haram is not completely defeated now by this regime , it will be a disaster for Nigeria in the future.

On the forthcoming Igbo International Leadership Lecture and Igbo International Xmas Retreats holding at Enugu and Abagana, Ibegbu called on Ndigbo to attend the events in their numbers, noting that friends of Ndigbo are also invited to the occasion.

COCSON calls for resignation of Police, EFCC bosses

In another development , the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria,COCSON, the umbrella body of civil society groups in Nigeria have called for the immediate resignation of the Inspector General of Police and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for keeping quiet over the Ganduje bribery scandal. It also lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping mum over the matter, saying no Nigerian should listen to EFCC or FG again on its “so-called war against corruption until the Ganduje alleged bribery scandal is treated.”

The spokesman of the group, Pat Anyanwu noted that as long as Ganduje is not brought to justice, Buhari and the APC government are wasting time over their war against corruption as nobody will ever take them serious again.