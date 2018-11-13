Ohanaeze stakeholders to meet on 2019

…Stay out of politics, Abia groups tell Ohanaeze

By Chioma Gabriel

THE highest decision making body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, ‘Imeobi’ will meet in the near future to decide on the political trajectory of Ndigbo in 2019.

According to the Spokesman of the apex Igbo organisation, Chuks Ibegbu, “the group and stakeholders of Ohanaeze after the meeting will now inform Ndigbo their political projection and direction come 2019. For now and until then, nobody should use the name of the hallowed Igbo body to make any political pronouncement without clearance from the National Headquarters of the body.”

Agony on Osisioma pipeline explosion: Poverty led me to scoop fuel from the leaking pipeline

The group also took a swipe on the search conducted on the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar by the security agencies saying that searching the Aircraft of Atiku Abubakar is worrisome. “Due process has to be followed in such searches, even though nobody is above the law.Politicians should also learn to find solutions to Nigeria’s problems within our shores and not outside the country. We have many places for political retreats like Obudu cattle ranch, Nike lake hotel, Yankari games reserve among others.”

Stay out of partisan politics, Abia groups tell Ohanaeze

Meantime, a coalition of Abia Interest Groups, an umbrella body of major pressure groups in Abia State has expressed dismay over the move by the Abia State Ohanaeze Ndigbo to endorse the re-election bid of the governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The coalition made up of Abia Youth Vanguard, Abia Rescue Mission, Abia Divine Group, Abia Women Congress, Coalition of Abia Xtain Organisations, Abia Students Association and Abia Civil Society Coalition, among others said Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a none partisan Igbo apex body and should not endorse political candidates.

Buhari can’t be dragged into alleged plot to implicate Atiku – Presidency

“It is glaring that a few individuals within the leadership of Abia State Ohanaeze Ndigbo are behind this unconstitutional act for their selfish reasons and buoyed by the Abia State Government.

“Let the acts, works and actions of Okezie Ikpeazu speak for him in 2019 and not Ohanaeze Ndigbo which should be a shield for all Igbo sons irrespecitve of political party.”