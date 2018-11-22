Ogun East Senatorial Election: Ashiru kicks-off campaign

With less than 90 days to the forthcoming 2019 general election, candidate of Ogun East Senatorial District on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Engr. (Dr) Deji Ashiru (EDA) kicked-off his campaign on Wednesday.

Welcoming the party supporters from all the 9 Local Governments which make up the senatorial district during the flag-off at his campaign office at Olisa street, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Ashiru thanked the party elders and his teeming supporters for their steadfastness and admonished them to work assiduously for the emergence of all the candidates of the ADC at all elective levels in the state come 2019.

” I will ensure that Ogun East Senatorial District has access to quality infrastructural development and also create feedback mechanism channels where I’d be able to interface with my people at all times, ” he said.

Speaking further, Ashiru pledged not to be an Abuja politician and added that he would always sponsor bills based on his constituency’s needs.

He enjoined his political supporters to be law-abiding and comport themselves in accordance with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s guidelines during and after the campaign and the election proper come 2019.

Speaking earlier, Director General, EDA Campaign Organisation, Mr. Babajide Otubanjo also reiterated the need for all the party supporters to close ranks and work for the party to emerge victorious not only at the Senatorial level but across boards.

As expected, the flag-off caused gridlock for hours due to the mammoth crowd within the Ijebu Ode metropolis, such that commuters had to make a detour to avoid the slow pace of movement around the area.

During the ward to ward tour, Ashiru will traverse 103 wards, 9 Local Government Areas and 1,135 polling booths which make up the entire senatorial district.