Ogun APC crisis: Assembly candidates accuse NWC of mandate theft, seek redress

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—26 candidates of Ogun State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, accused the National Working Committee of the party of alleged mandate theft.

The candidates, who represent all the 26 constituencies of the state, presented a copy of the election result which according to them was “supervised by the State Election Committee set up by APC NWC” and announced by Chairman of the Committee, Col. Ali Ciroma (retd).

They said this at a press conference held at the Ogun state secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Abeokuta.

While speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Hon. Segun Idowu, representing Remo North, said: “The 26 of us here present were announced as winners in our respective state constituencies. We are alarmed when the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole announced on national television network on Friday November 2 that the party had submitted names of candidates to INEC.

“We have intensified our enquiries at the State Secretariat of the APC. The only explanation we have received from the state chairman of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi, is that on Saturday, November 3, 24 hours after the deadline for the submission of names of candidates, he received a call from the National Director of Organisation of the APC, requesting for names of candidates for INEC.

“The party is, therefore, in possession of the list of winners of the election in all 26 state constituencies and we expect CF001 forms to be issued to the winners of the direct primary elections without further ado.”