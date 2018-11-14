Breaking News
Ogun 2019: I’ll create mass employment, fix bad roads if elected — Bankole

On 5:50 am

By Daud Olatunji
ABEOKUTA—FORMER Speaker of House of  Representatives and Ogun State governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Mr. Dimeji Bankole, yesterday, pledged  to  create  mass unemployment and fix bad roads and economic complexity in the state, if elected  as  governor in 2019.

Dimeji Bankole

The former Speaker said this during a  tour  of  Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The governorship candidate, who also paid a visit to the traditional ruler  of Imeko-Afon local government, Oba Benjamin Oyeditan,  assured the monarch   of mass  employment opportunities for the youth of the   local government, if elected as governor of the state in 2019.

Bankole said: “I will not stop saying it, mass employment is our watchword, we cannot open our eyes and watch the youth remain jobless, I can’t promise what I cannot do, I want to assure the people of Ogun State that, if elected as the next governor, I will make sure I provide jobs for the youth, because , our youths need  job to live on.

“Our youths need job opportunities; the wellbeing of the people should be taken with seriousness. We cannot  continue to build bridges, award contracts  without considering the populace.

