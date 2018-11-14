Ogun 2019: I’ll create mass employment, fix bad roads if elected — Bankole

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—FORMER Speaker of House of Representatives and Ogun State governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Mr. Dimeji Bankole, yesterday, pledged to create mass unemployment and fix bad roads and economic complexity in the state, if elected as governor in 2019.

The former Speaker said this during a tour of Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The governorship candidate, who also paid a visit to the traditional ruler of Imeko-Afon local government, Oba Benjamin Oyeditan, assured the monarch of mass employment opportunities for the youth of the local government, if elected as governor of the state in 2019.

Bankole said: “I will not stop saying it, mass employment is our watchword, we cannot open our eyes and watch the youth remain jobless, I can’t promise what I cannot do, I want to assure the people of Ogun State that, if elected as the next governor, I will make sure I provide jobs for the youth, because , our youths need job to live on.

“Our youths need job opportunities; the wellbeing of the people should be taken with seriousness. We cannot continue to build bridges, award contracts without considering the populace.