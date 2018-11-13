Ogun 2019: Farmers, Hausa community pledge support for ANRP gov candidate

ABEOKUTA-THE governorship ambition of the candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Redemption Party, ANRP, in Ogun State, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, received a boost, over the weekend, as the leadership of the Farmers’ Association and the Hausa community in the state, pledged their support for him ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The leaders gave their support when Adewale’s campaign council visited the farmers and Hausa community for consultations ahead of the general elections.

At Imeko-Afon local government where the ANRP team met with the farmers association in the local government, the team unveiled its strategic programme to the association, vowing that the ANRP government, if voted to power, will give priority to agriculture in the state and upgrade the various working tools of the farmers for better efficiency.

Commending the inclusive approach of the ANRP governorship candidate to all ethnic groups in the state, the leader of the Hausa Community in Obafemi Owode, Mr Andrew K Dolla and his vice, Alhaji Yahaya Umar, stated that the community will encourage its members to support Omoniyi ahead of other candidates in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Omoniyi campaign team, Chief Sanni Ajisafe, said: “Our party and candidate intend to approach the problem of youth unemployment with a three-pronged strategy (3Ps) approach. Our strategy will deliver innovative solutions through internship, apprenticeship and entrepreneurship.”