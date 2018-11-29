Ogun 2019: Arewa community backs Dapo Abiodun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Arewa Community in Ogun State, yesterday, declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Prince Dapo Abiodun in the 2019 general elections.

PDP names Kashamu Chairman Atiku campaign committee

The declaration was made at a press conference held at the residence of an elder statesman and former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Political Affairs Coordinator of the Arewa Community, Prince Hadi Sani promised that the Hausa-speaking residents of the state would deliver 300,000 votes to the APC in the coming general elections.

Sani said: “We are absolutely in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for Presidency and Prince Dapo Abiodun as governor of Ogun State. We have over 300,000 votes and all our votes are for Dapo Abiodun and President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State has inaugurated a 42-man committee to be in charge of campaign organization of the party’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the state.

The Senator representing the state, Buruji Kashamu was named the Chairman of the Committee and the party Chairman in the state, Bayo Dayo as Vice Chairman.

Dayo, who addressed party members at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, said: “The power of incumbency will not work for Ibikunle Amosun again since he’s not contesting.

“There is still room for the aggrieved. Those parading themselves as candidates of the Party are doing so to promote PDP in Ogun State.”