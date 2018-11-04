Ogun 2018: Why I nominated female running mate — AD candidate

By Emmanuel Aziken

ABEOKUTA—THE Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oluseyi Olufade-Olowookere, has nominated Dr. Folake Saliu as his running mate for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Olufade-Olowookere, who is from the Yewa region of the state, said the choice of a woman was to put to action his stance on enhancing the position of women in the political space.

A statement by his press secretary, Babatunde Bamgbose reads: “The choice of Dr. Saliu followed extensive consultation with party leaders, traditional rulers, captains of industry, women, youths and other stake holders.

“She will be bringing valuable experience in corporate governance, resourcefulness in administration and great people skills into the new government in May 2019.”