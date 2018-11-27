Ogoni Cleanup: MOSOP gives HYPREP 60-day ultimatum to provide water

THE Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has given the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, a 60-day ultimatum to commence an integrated water project for Ogoniland or face a civil shutdown.

Addressing a MOSOP congress in Mogho, Gokana Local Government Area, Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, said the deaths in Ogoniland have become intolerable, adding that the delay in providing water would no longer be tolerated.

He said in a week, at least 100 persons die in the coastal communities in Gokana LGA, describing the situation as a deliberate ploy to kill the people and force them to accept the alleged poor standards being adopted by HYPREP in handling the cleanup.

He said: “”HYPREP is not prepared for this cleanup because the integrated Soil Management Center which should handle the wastes from the polluted sites is not in place and the provision of water which should be treated as an emergency has been seriously degraded.”

“What HYPREP is interested in right now is how to spend the cleanup funds meant for Ogoniland ahead of the 2019 elections and that is not acceptable to us.