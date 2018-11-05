OGONI CLEANUP: HYPREP set to commence remediation

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have expressed satisfaction with the slow pace of the ongoing remediation of Ogoni, urging residience to be patient while the project lasts.

The CSOs spoke, weekend, in Port Harcourt after an expanded meeting with Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC.

Speaking, the President of Green Alliance Nigeria, Mr. Chima William, noted that HYPREP is committed to the exercise, adding that the scale of environmental pollution in the area needs to be captured.

His words: “We have been interacting with HYPREP to know what they have been doing. From our assessment based on presentations by HYPREP, we have seen that HYPREP is on ground. They are not just on paper.

“The CSOs want HYPREP to do it slowly, but they should ensure that the actual clean up is done properly.

“From 2011 till date, new pollutions have occurred in the area. They need to be captured so that when the clean up starts it will not fail.”