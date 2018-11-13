OGONI: Clean-up not just about degradation —Abe

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT—The lawmaker representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, has said the cleanup of Ogoniland is not just about the exercise but a move at ensuring that the $170 million paid into Ogoni Trust Fund is not hijacked by power brokers.

Abe said this yesterday in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, where the local branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, hosted stakeholders to the first memorial lecture in honour of the first Ogoni lawyer, Sen Cyrus Nunieh.

He said: “Ogoni cleanup can no longer be viewed as mere rhetorics because as we speak, over $170 million has been released and paid into Ogoni Trust Fund.

“In this entire nation, no trust fund contains that amount of money, except the Ogoni Trust Fund. We must, however, be vigilant to ensure this money is not filtered away. We must be determined to achieve good results.

“The rhetorics will now come in the sense of how we actually handle these issues moving forward so that the impact of the cleanup will be felt not just by those who have power, but every Ogoni indigene.

“Our society lacks honour, integrity, and truth. These were the core values of Nunieh’s generation. How do we rebuild our society? Without these values, a lot of efforts we make will end up as a smokescreen.’’