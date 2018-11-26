Ogbemudia consels politicians on campaign violence

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—AS political parties begin campaigns ahead of 2019 general elections, son of late elder statesman, Samuel Ogbemudia Jr. has tasked politicians to shun violent campaigns and address issues but warned any politician that would want to go violent to bring their children instead of using other peoples’ children for violence.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Ogbemudia Jr. also carpeted recent attacks on the ruling All, Progressives Congress APC, and senior government officials by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying their actions were strategies to distract the ruling party.

“We don’t want to go back to Egypt that is just the issue. My advice to these politicians as they begin their campaign is that they should not be violent, run a peaceful campaigns and issue based campaigns and if you want to be violent, bring out your own children to come and create the violence, don’t use other peoples’ children to create violence and then stop telling lies to the people, don’t tell lies to people about what is happening, tell them the truth. However, Nigerians will get the best come 2019.”