Ogbemudia consels politicians on campaign violence

By Alemma Aliu

As political parties begin campaigns ahead of 2019 general election, son of late elder-statesman, Samuel Ogbemudia Jr. has tasked politicians to shun violent campaigns and address issues but warned any politician that would want to go violent to bring their children instead of using other peoples’ children for violence.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Ogbemudia Jr. also carpeted recent attacks on the ruling All, Progressives Congress APC, and senior government officials by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying their actions were strategies to distract the ruling party.