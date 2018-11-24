Ogbebor, Inijie emerge Chairman, DG, Edojah Campaign Council

BY Perez Brisibe

PROF Godwin Ogbebor and Mr. Smart Inijie have both been selected as Chairman and Director General of the Solomon Edojah Campaign Organisation.

They were both selected by members of the campaign council with the task of ensuring that the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for Ethiope federal constituency, Olorogun Solomon Edojah, wins the House of Representative election come 2019.

The candidate promised to ensure equal treatment of both council areas that make up the constituency saying, “unlike what the people of Ethiope East experienced when Ethiope West produced the member representing the district, I would ensure both areas are treated equally.”