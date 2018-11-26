Ogbe-Ijoh wants Army to extend Operation Crocodile Smile III

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Ogbe-Ijoh community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, has appealed to the Nigerian Army to extend its Operation Crocodile Smile III, saying since the exercise commenced, there had been peace in the area with schools in session.

Recall that Ogbe-Ijoh has been having a running battle with its Aladja neighbours in Udu Local Government Area over boundary dispute.

Secretary of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, Chief Anthony Jolomi, in a statement yesterday on behalf of the traditional council, also enjoined government and the Army to establish a military base between the two communities, noting that it would help achieve the much-desired peace.

The military launched its Operation Crocodile Smile III for Niger Delta on October 22. It ended on November 22.