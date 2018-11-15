Offa robbery suspects arraigned, as their lawyer withdraws

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Five persons, suspected to be involved in the April 15 bank robbery and killings in Offa, Offa Local Government area of Kwara State were, yesterday, arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrate’s Court.

Recall that during the robbery, 31 persons including a pregnant woman and two Police officers were killed, while several millions of naira were carted away by the robbers.

Earlier, Kwara State Police Command, through the Officer in Charge of Legal, Kunle Iwalaiye, said the case was for mention and consideration of Kwara State Director of Public Prosecution, DPP’s letter.

Akeredolu reiterates commitment to eradicate open defecation in Ondo

Iwalaiye added that suspects had cases to answer in the DPP’s advice dated November 11. Iwalaiye, who was represented by prosecutor, ASP Abdulkadir, said: “We are asking for another date for further mention in which they must have been properly arraigned before a court.”

He said DPP also directed the Police to carry out more investigation to arrest other suspects, who are on the run.

In a new twist, counsel to the accused, Abulrasheed Lawal, announced his withdrawal from the case based on misconception.

In his short ruling, Magistrate Bio Salihu granted the prayers of the accused persons’ counsel and ordered the discontinuance of their appearance in the case.

Police find 5 guns in uncompleted building, arrest 11 suspects

He equally directed the Police to take necessary action for the proper arraignment of the accused persons in court. He then adjourned the case to December 6 for mention.