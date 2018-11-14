Obotebe kingmakers affirm Gbemi as monarch

KINGMAKERS of Obotebe kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday affirmed the candidacy of HRM Anthony Gbemi as the Ebenanaowei of the kingdom, stating that their position is in line with section 8 of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Edict,1979, of Bendel State as applicable to Delta State, which led to his installation with the title of Ogisi I.

The statement signed by three out of the four kingmakers representing the ruling houses of the kingdom, warned against anyone impersonating as monarch of the kingdom.

The kingmakers namely, Naibo Lekumo, Okoh Kparobou and Chief William Niata, in the statement, said: “We are advising the public to desist from recognising any other person as Ebenanaowei of Obotebe Kingdom, except HRM Anthony Gbemi, who was crowned as king in compliance with the Rulers and Chiefs Edict, 1979.

“It is pertinent to state here clearly that section 8, subsections 1 and 2 of the Rulers and Chiefs Edict, 1979, dated September 29, 1979, at Benin City and signed by D.P. Lawani, Secretary to the Military Government of Bendel State of Nigeria, state that, ‘there are four Ruling Quarters in Obotebe known as Ogbondizi, Ezuweibodo, Predobodo and Ogisibodo.’”

“When a vacancy occurs, the Amakusowei invites applications from all interested candidates in the clan. A selection/Kingmakers Committee of five comprising the Amakosuowei (or the nominee who must be a male adult), and the oldest man (Idumokusuowei from each of the four quarters, considers the applications at a meeting summoned for that purpose and presided over by the Amakusowei. A quorum is three and selection is by a simple majority.”