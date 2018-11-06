Obaseki rolls out health improvement programme, to reopen Nursing School

…Stella Obasanjo Hospital for upgrade

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has unveiled a 24-month health improvement programme as part of efforts to tackle the challenges encountered in accessing affordable health care services.

He also revealed plans to work with the National Nursing Council and relevant bodies to review the curriculum, get accreditation and reopen the Edo State School of Nursing and Midwifery next year.

Obaseki who unveiled the state’s Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), during a courtesy visit by resident doctors in the state, at the Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, said that his administration has worked out a plan to reposition the entire health sector, noting, “We have not ignored the health care system in the state, rather we have been dealing with issues that affect and relate to the health care system.”

He added “Infrastructure is not equivalent to a good health care system, neither does a hospital substitute for health care system. Rather the focus should be on the governance of the system as well as the personnel.”

He said his administration has set a 24-month agenda for the health system, adding, “We have started re-organising the wards for Primary Health Care Centres (PHC). We have started capacity building, training of personnel to manage our PHC system. The plan is to have a world-class governance arrangement and improve on what is on ground.”

Obaseki explained that he will not allow the health care system to be subjected to political patronage, noting that the focus will be on efficiency, merit and competency in recruiting personnel to manage the health care system.

According to him, the state will lunch the Health Insurance Scheme within the next 90 days which will be made compulsory for all, to fast-track the enrolment of about a quarter of the state’s population to provide for viable financing option for health care.

The governor said his administration has plans to upgrade the Stella Obasanjo Hospital for efficient utilisation of its huge space, noting, “We have engaged the services of hospital architects to develop a master plan on how to build the hospital.

We are working with the National Nursing Council and relevant bodies on reviewing the curriculum, getting accreditation and reopening the Edo State School of Nursing and Midwifery next year,” he added.

Dr. Alex Okoh, of Central Hospital Benin City, commended governor Obaseki for his determination to address the challenges in the health sector and assured the governor of the support of resident doctors in the state to bring the plan to manifestation.

Okoh said, “We have no doubt knowing your track record, that the Edo State health sector will be transformed.”