Obaseki receives 2018 Hajj Report, assures more Govt’s support

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has received the 2018 Hajj Operations’ Report of the state’s Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, with an assurance that the state government will continue to support Muslims in the state.

Receiving the report at Government House in Benin City, Obaseki commended the conducts of the 130 pilgrims who participated in the hajj and lauded the timely presentation of the Report.

He applauded the support of the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, to the pilgrims during the hajj as well as the pro bono services rendered by the board’s chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, to the pilgrims.

The governor emphasised that participation in the hajj is a special service to Allah and assured that he would study the report to see how more Muslims from the state could participate in future hajj.

Urging the board to begin preparations for the 2019 Hajj on time, Obaseki said the state government would continue to support Muslims in the state.

Earlier, the chairman of the board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, commended the state government for its support to the board and for approving the construction of the Hajj Camp in the state, which he said would be completed soon.

Oyarekhua explained that the support of the Obaseki-led administration has enabled Edo Muslims excel at the state, national and international levels, adding that the 130 pilgrims that participated in the 2018 Hajj returned to the state without any one absconding.