Obaseki partners paediatricians on maternal, child survival programmes

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is ready to partner with the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), in delivering affordable, accessible maternal and child survival programmes to Edo people and residents.

He gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by members of the association, led by the President, Prof. Austin Omoigberale, at Government House in Benin City, Edo State.

Obaseki said his administration was working on revamping the health sector in the state with the ongoing construction of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across the state.

“We are getting back to the basics. We are prioritising what is key to our existence: Health Care and education. We want to ensure effective record keeping in our PHCs and make them function optimally.”

“We are also expanding investments in our secondary health institutions and have come up with an action plan,” the governor added.

President of PAN, Prof. Austin Omoigberale, told the governor that his association was willing to partner with the Edo State Government to execute maternal and child survival programmes in the state.

“Neonatal mortality is recorded mostly in Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) and rural areas, but we have a Voluntary Paediatrics Service Scheme where paediatrics in secondary and tertiary hospitals volunteer to go to rural areas to render specialised services,” he said.

According to him, the association is ready to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government on capacity building and immunisation programmes, adding that the association has worked with the Kebbi State Government on capacity building for paediatrics, and has implemented a five-year programme with Kogi and Ebonyi states on maternal and child survival programmes.



He explained that PAN was working with the Federal Government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and lamented that it was worrisome that Nigeria still ranks high among countries with high infant mortality rate.