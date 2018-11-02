Obaseki, Okowa extol late Sen. Dafinone’s virtues

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the virtues of late Chief (Senator) David Omueya Dafinone, describing him as a consummate statesman who epitomised hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence.



The governor said this at the funeral service held in honour of late Chief (Senator) David Omueya Dafinone, held at Bethel Baptist Church Sapele, Delta State

Other dignitaries at the event include Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Justin Okonobo, among others.

According to the governor, “Senator Dafinone was a consummate statesman. He excelled in his chosen field as well as in politics and influenced many people, not only in Nigeria but across the globe.”

The officiating Minister, Bishop D. Emuobor, who took his sermon from 1 John 5: 11-12, admonished that God didn’t wish any man dead, but sin and disobedience in the garden of Eden brought death to mankind.

He said the unchecked quest for influence and power drive politicians to commit sin, adding, “They no longer render services to the nation but satisfy only their selfish interest.”

He called on leaders to have the fear of God and place the people at the heart of their development policies and programmes, just like late Chief Dafinone, who is celebrated for his contributions to humanity.