Obaseki mobilises contractors to Lawani, Sokponba Road, Ikpokpan axis

As Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, increased roads to be rehabilitated across the state to over 140, contractors have been seen mobilising men and equipment to new locations to continue the reconstruction work.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said new areas where contractors are carrying out reconstruction work include Jemila Street, Ohovbe Road and Lawani Junction by Urubi Street, Benin City.

Osagie said that other roads where work is ongoing is Yoruba Street where the contractor is expected to carry out drain rehabilitation; rehabilitation of Sokponba Road; Aburime Street, off New Lagos, and Delta Crescent off Ikpokpan.

He added, “The state government is clear with its instructions to contractors on how the reconstruction work is expected to be delivered in line with the report of roads audit carried out recently.

“We will not be taking any chances in ensuring that roads in deplorable condition are fixed during the dry season. We have over 140 roads across the state where reconstruction work is being carried out.”

He added that reconstruction work on Boundary Road and Commercial Avenue as well as Ogbelaka/Evborhan, Yoruba Street and Dumez Road, Ugbor-Amagba Road, is well on course.

In other parts of the state, work is ongoing in “Edo Central where reconstruction has reached appreciable stage in Mousco – Ukpenu Road, Ekpoma; Irrua – Uromi Road; Secretarial Road, Igueben; Union Bank Road, Igueben and Uwenlebo Road, Ekpoma, among others.”

The reconstruction of roads is coming in the wake of an audit of roads carried out a few months ago, with which the state government assessed the level of deterioration of roads across the state.