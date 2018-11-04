Obaseki fetes retired HoS, 36 Perm Secs, with N37m cash gift, others

…reiterates commitment to capacity building

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Gladys Idahor and 36 recently retired Permanent Secretaries for their meritorious service and contribution to the development of the state.

At an event held in honour of the retired HoS and Permanent Secretaries at Government House in Benin City, Edo State, Obaseki said the relationship between the state government and the retired public servants will be strengthened as they can be called upon anytime to mentor the younger ones in service.

He said each of the retired public servants will get N1 million each, noting, “Apart from the gifts and feeling of appreciation here today, I will give each of you N1 million to thank you for your years of meritorious service to the state.”

Obaseki said, “From next year, we will emphasise on trainings for our public servants to enable us to move the civil service to the digital age. Our files must have to be digital not analogue. Our people are generally good; all they need is to be trained to get the best out of them.”

He said, “People look down on the civil service in Nigeria but Edo State leads other states in excellence and diligence. I had the opportunity of working with many of you before I became governor. Your resourcefulness has helped us put on our strategic plan without consulting anyone and based on that, we are governing the state today.”

A minute silence was observed in honour of one of the retired permanent secretaries, late Deacon Festus Okunrobo.

Mrs. Idahor expressed appreciation to the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state and for creating a conducive environment for workers in the state to be able to contribute their quota to the state’s development.

Chairman, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Princess Ekiuwa Inneh, praised the retiring public servants for their impressive service track record, and advised them to be prepared to be called upon anytime to serve the state in other capacities.