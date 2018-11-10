Obaseki extols virtues of late Apostle Hayford Alile

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the virtues of late Apostle (Dr.) Hayford Ikponmwosa Alile, describing him as a colossus who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development.

Obaseki eulogised late Alile when he was being laid to rest at his residence in the state capital, Benin-City yesterday.

Among the dignitaries who graced Alile’s final burial rites at his residence were the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq.

The governor had earlier described the passing of late Alile, who was the former Director-General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and spiritual leader of St. Joseph Chosen Church of God, as painful.

“As a state and country, we have lost a rare gem in the transition of Pa Alile, but we are consoled by the godly life he led and the indelible marks he left in the minds and hearts of millions of people,” he added.

Obaseki maintained “Pa Alile was a courageous and incorruptible professional, who championed the global outlook of the NSE through several reforms and pioneered the revolutionary ideas which positioned the Exchange to international standard.”