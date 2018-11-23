Obaseki directs health ministry to curtail yellow fever outbreak in Uhunmwode LGA

…Commissioner dispels strange illness rumour, says tests show 2 yellow fever cases

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has directed the state Ministry of Health to curtail the outbreak of yellow fever in some communities in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki gave the directive following media reports of the death of two persons in the area, after exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, high fever and stomach pain.



Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said: “The Governor is disturbed by the development and has directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, to deploy experts in the ministry to the communities affected by the illness.”

Osagie added that the governor has promised to mobilise additional resources, if the need arises, to support the ministry of health to enable it establish the cause of the illness and death of two persons in the area.

When contacted, Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, said: “We have deployed a team of experts to the communities and the result of the initial tests showed symptoms of cases of yellow fever.

“They tested negative to Lassa Fever. We are doing contact tracing and sensitising people in the communities to clean up their environment.”

Dismissing claim of a strange illness by journalists, Dr. Osifo, said “there is no such thing as a strange illness in Edo State. We have identified yellowness of the eyes and related symptoms, which led us to the conclusion that the illness is yellow fever. We are on top of the situation and will curb the spread of the disease as directed by the state governor.”