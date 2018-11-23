Obaseki charges Campaign Council on membership drive, triumph at polls

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the Edo Central Senatorial Campaign Council, with a charge to win all the elective positions in the senatorial district, during the 2019 general elections.

Speaking to members of the campaign council at the party’s secretariat in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Obaseki urged the council to liberate the people of the senatorial district who have been under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999, through aggressive membership drive.

He explained that the campaign council will supervise, provide direction and overall guidance for the party’s participation in the 2019 general elections in the area.



Obaseki said: “The campaign council is to coordinate all the 2019 campaign activities and resources will be deployed to strengthened the various units and wards to enable them win the various elective positions in the 2019 general elections.”

He noted that in the last two years, his administration has focused on governance rather than politics, and has numerous achievements to show Edo people and residents.

He added that his administration has committed resources to the development of Esan land in collaboration with the World Bank and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to ensure that the age-long water problem is being solved.

“My administration has done much in the areas of erosion control, road rehabilitation, education, health care and in the empowerment of our people in Esan land”.

He advised members of the campaign council to ensure they win by 80 per cent in next year’s general elections in Edo Central Senatorial District of the state.

The governor called on the campaign council to set up a reconciliation team to address all the grievances and fall-outs from the ward and local government congresses as well as those from the primary elections, held to elect the party’s candidates for the various elective positions in the 2019 general elections.

Obaseki further advised members of the council to devise a strategy for expanding the membership of the APC, to increase the party’s numerical strength and win the elections convincingly.

Earlier, the Vice Senatorial Chairman of the party in the state, Col. David Imusi, thanked the governor and his entourage for coming to inaugurate the campaign council, which is the first in the state, and assured of the council’s readiness to free the people from the grip of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Director General of the Campaign Council is Hon. Felix Akhabue. Other members of the Council include two leaders representing each local government area in the district, members of the state executive council, who are from the senatorial district, all local government chairmen and all youth leaders from all the local government areas in the senatorial district, all the women leaders from the local government areas in the district, members of Edo House of Assembly (EDHA) from the local government areas and campaign coordinators of the party’s candidates in the senatorial district.