Obaseki approves automatic promotion, N11.5m cash prize to 23 outstanding civil servants

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has decorated 23 state workers, who exhibit a deep sense of diligence, commitment and dedication to their duties in the state civil service.



The governor said plans are underway to establish the Edo State Public Service Training Academy with a training facility that will accommodate 1,000 people at a time.

While congratulating the recipients of the 2016 and 2017 Edo State Productivity Order of Merit Award, the governor said those who were honoured were outstanding and have excelled without supervision even in a difficult working environment.

As part of the award ceremony, Obaseki, who was visibly excited, announced automatic promotion for the 23 awardees, noting that the recipients have been promoted to the next level in their civil service career, in addition to a N500,000 cash prize.

He said, “I will not allow our awardees go home just like that. All the awardees will get automatic promotion. I have directed the Civil Service Commission to promote you to the next level. Each of you will be given N500,000.”

He said his administration’s promises cannot be fulfilled without a productive civil service, noting that the objective of the award scheme is to promote productivity.

“We will have 25 to 28 training rooms where our civil servants will be trained. No Public Servants will be promoted or receive increment without attending at least one training. We inherited a civil service developed during the analogue era but today technology has taken over. We have to move into a new era that is driven by technology,” he added.

The Head of Service, Mrs. Gladys Idahor, praised the governor for sustaining a harmonious relationship with workers in the state and for also believing in the workers by rewarding diligence.

She said the governor has continued to show that he is a friend to workers, as he has previously promoted three officers who displayed diligence in their work, not minding when last they were last promoted.

Speaking on behalf of the other awardees, Mr. Fidelis Ediagbonya, showered the governor with praises for the awards, pledging readiness to do more. He noted that he was only going about his duties without knowing that the government was watching.