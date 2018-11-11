Breaking News
Obasanjo speaks on Amosun’s successor

On 2:37 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, broke  his silence on the next governor of Ogun State endorsing the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Isiaka to succeed Governor Ibikunle Amosun.
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo   said his action was hinged on   the need for Ogun West  to produce the governor in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice in the state.

He spoke when the state ADC leadership formally presented Isiaka and his running mate, Mrs Olabisi Okeowo-Bolade, to him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

In his remarks, the former President, who   described the race for 2019 in the  state as a peculiar situation, urged the electorate to be discerning and fair in evaluating candidates for the election.

Obasanjo also described Isiaka as a “good, credible and worthy candidate,” stating that he believed in him to succeed incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in 2019.

He canvassed support for the aspiration of Ogun West  comprising Yewa-Awori people  to produce the state governor for the first time.

According to him, the two other senatorial districts, Ogun East and Ogun Central, have twice produced governor in the state.

While throwing his weight behind Isiaka, who had contested the governorship twice, Obasanjo said he remained the only candidate worthy of the exalted seat of governor among those jostling for the position.


