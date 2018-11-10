Obasanjo speaks on Amosun’s successor

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Saturday, broke his silence on the next governor of Ogun State endorsing the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Isiaka to succeed Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Obasanjo said his action was hinged on the need for Ogun West to produce the governor in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice in the state.

He spoke when the state ADC leadership formally presented Isiaka and his running mate, Mrs Olabisi Okeowo-Bolade, to him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

In his remarks, the former President, who described the race for 2019 in the state as a peculiar situation, urged the electorate to be discerning and fair in evaluating candidates for the election.

Obasanjo also described Isiaka as a “good, credible and worthy candidate,” stating that he believed in him to succeed incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in 2019.

He canvassed support for the aspiration of Ogun West comprising Yewa-Awori people to produce the state governor for the first time.

According to him, the two other senatorial districts, Ogun East and Ogun Central, have twice produced governor in the state.

While throwing his weight behind Isiaka, who had contested the governorship twice, Obasanjo said he remained the only candidate worthy of the exalted seat of governor among those jostling for the position.