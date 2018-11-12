OAU wins FirstBank-sponsored Ethics Challenge 

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has won the national finals of the 2018 Ethics Challenge of the CFA Society Nigeria sponsored by FirstBank of Nigeria Limited.

OAU emerged winner ahead of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and University of Nigeria (UNN), who came second and third respectively.

Speaking at the Gala Night and 2018 Charter Award Dinner of the CFA Society Nigeria where the winner of the competition that involved 15 universities was announced, Society’s president, Banji Fehintola, commended FirstBank for supporting the contest.

Fehintola, while also thanking the bank for its unwavering commitment in ensuring entrenchment of ethics in the finance and investment sectors, said “ethics is important. It is the cornerstone of our industry, and we wanted to pass this message on so three years ago, we started running the ethics challenge for university students. We started with two; had seven last year and 15 universities this year. The competition ran in Lagos and Abuja, and all the credit goes to FirstBank, our sponsors for increasing the scope of the contest to promote ethics amongst Nigerians.”

Group Executive, Treasury and Financial Institutions, FirstBank Nigeria Limited, Ini Ebong, assured the CFA Society Nigeria of the bank’s continuous support in its quest to promote ethics.

“FirstBank is the oldest financial institution in this country. We will be celebrating our 125th anniversary next year, and we wouldn’t have survived this long without making ethics and corporate governance vital components of our operations. We are proud to be associated with the CFA Ethics Challenge because we are passionate about ethics as a responsible corporate organisation,” he stated.

Faculty Adviser of the OAU Presentation Team, Lawal Quadri expressed happiness for winning the contest, saying “we feel very excited, mainly because we were here last year but came second. We had to put additional effort in order not to let our school down. We are very grateful to CFA Society as well as FirstBank. FirstBank is an excellent host; they took care of us, and I think other organisations should emulate the bank in promoting ethics and bringing out the best in students.”

The three universities had earlier emerged as finalists at the national finals of the CFA Ethics Challenge held in Lagos.

Four universities initially qualified from a regional preliminary held in Lagos while two had emerged from the Abuja elimination round.

While the University of Lagos, Babcock University, University of Benin and Obafemi Awolowo University qualified from the preliminary round in Lagos, UNN and the University of Ilorin emerged from the first round in Abuja. The six universities contested in the national final.

Bowen University, Covenant University, Ekiti State University, Mountain Top University, University of Calabar, University of Ibadan, University of Abuja, University of Maiduguri, and Madonna University were the other participants in the Ethics Challenge that aims to promote the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence in the financial and investment sector.

Team members from the winning university will get scholarships for the CFA Level One

examination.