NYSC decries condition of Niger camp

Paiko (Niger) – The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has decried the poor state of the scheme’s orientation camp in Niger.



Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, Amb. Fatima Abubakar, made this known during an inspection of the camp located in Paikoro Local Government Area.

“We normally go on camp inspections as a board. We have been to several other states before coming here and we usually do it during the orientation exercise.

“You can see that it is not a permanent camp. What we always ask for is for state governments to establish permanent orientation camps with adequate facilities,”

Abubakar said the present ‘makeshift camp’ was not conducive because it was a secondary school.

“It is not convenient and conducive because even the NYSC staff are living in a place like a hostel.

“It is a secondary school and their activities get disrupted anytime there is an orientation programme for new corps member,”

According to her, the completion of the permanent orientation camp by the state government had become necessary to enhance the scheme’s operation.

“Until and when a permanent camp is provided, we are not really impressed by what we have seen. We met with the governor before coming here and told him what the situation of the camp is.

“He has taken note of what is needed and promised to do something immediately to change the situation,” she said.

She maintained that the scheme has played a great role in uniting the country.

“The scheme has more than achieved its objective as one of the reasons for its establishment was to bring Nigerians together.

“And more than that, they are being equipped with various skills in camp, which they can put to use in the wider society,” she added. (NAN)