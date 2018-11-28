Nwobodo, Ken Nnamani move against ex-Gov Nnamani’s senatorial bid

By Emeka Mamah

ENUGU—FORMER Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo and ex- Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani have vowed to resist attempts by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to allegedly foist erstwhile governor of Enugu State, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, by proxy as candidate of the party for Enugu East senatorial district in the 2019 general elections.

Yola agog as AUN holds Founder’s Day Ceremony

They claimed ex- governor Nnamani was residing in America at the time he was declared winner of the PDP primary for the Senate, noting that the action was a clear violation of the extant laws.

The duo spoke yesterday, during the official flag off of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate campaign for Enugu East Senatorial district, Prince Lawrence Eze, in Enugu. Senator Nnamani, said the action of the PDP was a clear violation of the electoral act and nation’s constitution, as well as capable of sending those involved to prison.

Ex-governor Nnamani, was declared winner of the controversial PDP primary election, which the incumbent senator representing the zone, Gilbert Nnaji is currently challenging in court over alleged manipulation.

The erstwhile Senate President, who is a chieftain of the APC in Enugu State, wondered how someone who was in America could be declared winner of an election he did not participate in, arguing that “Chimaroke Nnamani did not swear to any affidavit because such sensitive document cannot be sworn to by proxy, yet some people went behind to declare him winner of the PDP primary.

He said: “I know that there is no law in our land authorising someone to swear affidavit for another person. I am saying this because those who perpetrated this fraud may be matching to prison.

“This action shows that the PDP’s impunity is rearing its ugly head in Enugu East senatorial zone. Our political process in the country as well as the zone are on trial. We are going to resist this undemocratic act, because I am an interested party in this matter.

“We cannot have a senator by proxy. If this matter is not properly handled, the development is capable of igniting political crisis in the senatorial district.

“As much as we know, Chimaroke was not seen anywhere. He is still sick and outside the country; he is on his sick bed. Even if somebody filled the forms for him by proxy, the electoral law demands he must swear to affidavits in court by himself. The conspirators might go to prison.”

Nwobodo, in his remarks at the event, described the fronting of ex-governor Nnmani as candidate of PDP as “a great fraud,” which they would all “join hands to resist at all cost.”

Both the former senate president and Nwobodo, hail from Enugu East senatorial district and at different times represented the zone in the red chamber.