Nwando’s The Confab for Terra Arena

By Prisca SamDuru

The Terra Kulture Arena, Lagos, will come alive with the performance of ‘The Confab’, a political satire that explores our nature as political beings with diverse interests and challenges.

Directed by Nwando Alayande and produced by Mabykay Productions, ‘The Confab’ is a bold attempt to solve the riddle around governance and the knotty issues of the polity. With a fusion of comedy and witty dialogue, the play gathers representatives and delegates from the various Geo-political zones of the country who convene at the Confab, with the sole aim of sharing the proverbial “National Cake”.

Featuring a seventeen-man cast, ‘The Confab’ is a political satire that will keep the audience glued to their seats at the exquisite hall of Terra Kulture. There will be two sessions on Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18.

Speaking on what inspired, ‘The Confab’, Nwando Alayande who’s passionate about helping to effect the desired change in governance, stated that “The general attitude of Nigerians towards issues that affect our collective life is deeply worrisome.

I was concerned about voter apathy, and the fact that people are not being held accountable. I am concerned about our leave-everything-to- God syndrome and the general do-as-you-like-but-don’t-get-caught disposition, yet we complain about everything. I find it really funny that we like to compare ourselves with developed nations or nations that are getting things right, but we dont want to apply the same principles in action.”

On her preference for drama as a vital tool with which she contributes her quota towards a better Nigeria, she said, “For me, drama is an imitation of life and it has a way of conveying an important fact in a subtle but entertaining way.

So after the laughter or tears or both, a mental picture is created in the mind of the audience and at least one person leaves with a thought , questioning one’s action or inaction. Sometimes it sparks off a debate that could lead to a revolution. The Confab mirrors society, and interestingly, there is no individual scapegoat,” Nwando stated. The play starrs Patrick Diabua as Speaker, Diana Agbede as Madam Onoriode, Papa Sam as Terso, Daniel Okezue (Mazi Obiora), Tobi Ilesanmi( Otunba Ajani) and others.

Driven by an overwhelming desire to tell stories through plays, Nwando Alayande’s works focus on topical issues affecting the county. With over 10 years of professional experience as a playwright, producer and director for both radio and stage, Nwando is a 3-time winner of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).