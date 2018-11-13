NSF: Abuja national stadium shuts down for cleaning

As the date for the commencement of the 19th National Sports Festival draws nearer, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced the closure of Abuja National Stadium for any activities as from the end of this week to allow for proper cleaning and maintenance in readiness for the Sporting fiesta

Speaking in Abuja, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development, Adesola Olusade said the closure became necessary to pave way for clearing of the bushes both within the stadium and its surrounding

Olusade who is also the chairman, main organising committee for the 19th festival said the stadium will be used for opening and closing ceremony in addition to other events that will take place in the edifice.

“We have restored light and water to the stadium and we are trying to embark on proper cleaning of all the rooms both at the package A and B. This cleaning will not only be for Abuja National Stadium alone, we will carry out proper maintenance and cleaning in all facilities that we are going to use for the festival”