NSCDC trains 3,000 on crisis mgt in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA—AHEAD of the 2019 general election, Nasarawa State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has embarked on the training of over 3,000 personnel of the Nasarawa State Youth Empowerment Scheme, NAYES, on crisis management in the state.

The exercise is to equip the personnel with skills on crisis management.

The State Commandant, Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari, told journalists in Lafia, yesterday, that the personnel were being given the basic training to enhance their skills to cope with the challenges of the time.

According to the Commandant, “the aim of the training is to equip NAYES personnel on how to spread the gospel of peace across rural communities and prepare for the task ahead.”

He added that the personnel being trained would also be educated on the requisite skills needed to quell crisis, especially communal and farmers/herdsmen crisis.

Fari said: “We have already exposed them to the rudiments of crisis management. We will commence rigorous physical drilling to make the personnel to endure the stress that comes with combating crisis.”