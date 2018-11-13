NPDC PROJECT: Firm denies claims of indebtedness to Delta communities

By Arinola Kolade

An Engineering firm, Twecco Industrial Enterprises Limited, has denied claims of infringements allegedly made by five of its host communities, describing them as false.

One Mr. James Mukoro, who claimed to be acting on behalf of five communities; Edjophe, Iwhrekan, Okpare, Otor-Edo, and Otor-Udu, had in a statement accused the company, which is a contractor to Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, of refusing to pay workers from the community.

It also accused the firm of using the military to evacuate its equipment from the area.

However, speaking to journalists in Benin yesterday, the Project Director of Twecco, Mr. Kunle Adegbite, said the allegations were false and all woven together by a few leaders who are pursuing some personal goals.

According to Kunle, Twecco paid all that was due to those who were given to it as workers from the communities, adding that it paid through the Community Relations Department, CRD, of the NPDC to avoid arguments.

He also denied that the company used any military force to work in the communities, adding that there was no time his company had worked beyond the 5 pm permitted by NPDC.

The company is working for the NPDC on Well 36T project.

The firm did the laying of pipes, hook-up and construction of Well 36T inches Gas flow line from Okpare passing through communities like Out-Jeremi, Otor-Udu, Edjophe, and the gas plant.

‘It is a wrong allegation that we have not paid workers because we obtained out Freedom To Operate,FTO, from these communities, through the Communities Relations Department, CRD, to the NPDC. If we had not gotten that, there was no way we could enter any community to work,’’ Adegbited said.