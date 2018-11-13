Nosak Group plans multi-billion naira investment in Edo

Chairman of Nosak Group, Dr. Toni Ogunbor, has expressed the company’s willingness to invest in Edo State, create more jobs and grow the state’s economy, promising to replicate his Lagos investments in Edo State.

Firms partner to pioneer blockchain technology in Nigeria

Ogunbor, who spoke when he received a delegation of Edo State government led by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, in Lagos, said: “Nosak Group has negotiated with three communities for land leases and crop compensation at mutually agreed terms. They are Obagie community, for 10,000 hecters, Igieduma community, 7,000 hecters and Evbueghae in Orhionmwon Local Government Area for 5,000 hecters.”

I promise to return Nigeria’s cotton industry to the ‘good old days’ – Buhari

Ogunbor noted that the group has a total direct investment of about N30 billion, mostly in Lagos and partly in Edo State.