Normalcy set to return to Akwa Ibom House as police lift siege

BY: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Relative calm has returned to the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly following the decision of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to vacate the legislative complex.

It was gathered that they may have vacated the area at the weekend following pressure and agitations from stakeholders and supporters of the ruling party in the state as well as order from the Senate last week.

Recall that the security forces had last Tuesday laid siege to the State House of Assembly complex along Udo Udoma Avenue barring people from gaining access into the premises following the crisis rocking the state legislature.

The Speaker of the House Mr. Onofiok Luke had the previous day Monday during an emergency sitting declared the seats of five members vacant following a court order from a federal high court sitting.

The five sacked legislators had recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The five men subsequently broke into the chambers and held a parallel sitting where they impeached Luke and immediately elected one of them Nse Ntuen of Essien Udim state constituency as the new speaker.

However, with the police lifting its siege, there is optimism that the House would resume its normal sittings.

There were also rumours in some quarters that the house may likely reverse its decision on the declaration of the seats of the five members vacant as soon as possible.

Meanwhile during a phone-in programme on Inspiration 105.9 FM on Saturday

Deputy Leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Information Ime Okon expressed sadness with the siege by security forces.

On the emergence of a new Speaker he responded, “There is only one speaker in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly who enjoys the confidence of his colleagues, and he is Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke.”