No Room for peadophiles in Ondo State, Akeredolu tells CAN

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has warned Peadophiles to desist from the act or face the full wrath of the law in the state.



The governor said this when he received in audience, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN), in Ondo State , led by the Chairman, Rev. Dr. John Ayo Oladapo.

Akeredolu, however, charged the Christian body to sensitize parents on the need to always have their children and wards under thier watchful eyes, especially, after school hours.

Expressing worry over the recent issues of defilement of young girls, he said that strict decision had been made in order to nip the ugly trend in the bud.

On the issue of kidnapping, Governor Akeredolu said his administration understood the importance of security of the young students, stressing that it was the reason he insisted that primary schools in the state must be fenced “like it has been done with some of the reconstructed public primary schools in the state.”

He said: “One major issue now is the issue of defilement of our young girls . I think we must take the campaign to our churches and other places of worship.

“We must let our people know that the parent must deliberately have their wards and children under their watchful eyes. They must be within their watchful eyes when they are out of school.

These peadophiles are everywhere.”